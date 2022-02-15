Too close for comfort, Davenport North strains past Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Davenport North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 64-55 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.

Davenport North opened a small 40-28 gap over Eldridge North Scott at the half.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Wildcats had enough offense to deny the Lancers in the end.

