Too close for comfort, Davenport North strains past Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Davenport North wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 64-55 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 4, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
Davenport North opened a small 40-28 gap over Eldridge North Scott at the half.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Wildcats had enough offense to deny the Lancers in the end.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.