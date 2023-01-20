Too close for comfort: Morrison strains past Orion 58-55

Morrison could finally catch its breath after a close call against Orion in a 58-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Morrison faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 13 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
