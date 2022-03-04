Too much fuss: Taylor Ridge Rockridge stresses Farmington 47-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Farmington 47-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 4.

The Rockets opened with a 10-6 advantage over the Farmers through the first quarter.

The Rockets kept an 18-16 halftime margin at the Farmers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved over Farmington 30-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

