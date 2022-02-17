Too much punch: Davenport West knocks out Eldridge North Scott 55-41

Davenport West dumped Eldridge North Scott 55-41 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Davenport West opened with a 12-6 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense struck to a 35-17 lead over the Lancers at the half.
The Falcons' rule showed as they carried a 39-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
