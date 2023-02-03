Bettendorf was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Eldridge North Scott prevailed 54-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 29-25 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Bettendorf came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Eldridge North Scott 41-40.

The Bulldogs' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 14-3 by the Lancers.

Last season, Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season.

