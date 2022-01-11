 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Port Byron Riverdale knocks out Sherrard 69-53
Port Byron Riverdale handed Sherrard a tough 69-53 loss on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard took on Byron on December 30 at Byron High School. Click here for a recap

