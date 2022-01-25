 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Rock Island knocks out East Moline United Township 65-50
Rock Island tipped and eventually toppled East Moline United Township 65-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 17-10 lead over East Moline United Township.

Rock Island's offense darted to a 35-24 lead over East Moline United Township at halftime.

The Rocks' edge showed as they carried a 49-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 17 , Rock Island squared up on Aurora Waubonsie Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

