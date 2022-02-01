 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Monticello topples Goose Lake Northeast 34-18
Too wild to tame: Monticello topples Goose Lake Northeast 34-18

Monticello handed Goose Lake Northeast a tough 34-18 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on January 21 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Durant in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

