Too wild to tame: Monticello topples Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

No quarter was granted as Monticello blunted Taylor Ridge Rockridge's plans 54-38 on March 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Monticello drew first blood by forging a 11-2 margin over Taylor Ridge Rockridge after the first quarter.
Monticello's shooting moved to a 16-8 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the half.
Monticello's upper hand showed as it carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
