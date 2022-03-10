Too wild to tame: Monticello topples Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

No quarter was granted as Monticello blunted Taylor Ridge Rockridge's plans 54-38 on March 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Monticello drew first blood by forging a 11-2 margin over Taylor Ridge Rockridge after the first quarter.

Monticello's shooting moved to a 16-8 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the half.

Monticello's upper hand showed as it carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

