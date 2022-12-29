Too wild to tame: Orion topples Toulon Stark County 50-40

Orion grabbed a 50-40 victory at the expense of Toulon Stark County during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Toulon Stark County, as it began with a 10-9 edge over Orion through the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-17 advantage over the Chargers at the half.

Toulon Stark County had a 30-29 edge on Orion at the beginning of the final quarter.

A 21-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Chargers' defeat of the Rebels.

