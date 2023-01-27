 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too wild to tame: Rock Island Alleman topples Geneseo 57-44

Rock Island Alleman stretched out and finally snapped Geneseo to earn a 57-44 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.

Last season, Geneseo and Rock Island Alleman faced off on December 10, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Morrison on January 21 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

