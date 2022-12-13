Tough tussle: Durant breaks free from Tipton 57-53

Durant posted a narrow 57-53 win over Tipton in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.
The last time Tipton and Durant played in a 51-50 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Tipton faced off against Lisbon and Durant took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 8 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap
