Toulon Stark County ends the party for Oneida ROWVA 66-47

Toulon Stark County stretched out and finally snapped Oneida ROWVA to earn a 66-47 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Toulon Stark County and Oneida ROWVA faced off on February 19, 2022 at Oneida ROWVA High School. For a full recap, click here.
