Troy Mills North Linn dismantles Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in convincing manner 100-23

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep had no answers as Troy Mills North Linn roared to a 100-23 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 6.
Recently on November 30 , Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep squared up on Central City in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.