Troy Mills North Linn rolls like thunder over Calamus-Wheatland 67-27

Troy Mills North Linn recorded a big victory over Calamus-Wheatland 67-27 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Calamus-Wheatland squared off with December 10, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.