WAPELLO, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine Falcons boys basketball team held a five-point lead after one period of play in Wapello Friday night against the Indians. L-M also outscored Wapello by five in the fourth.
But it was the middle two periods that cost them the game, as Wapello ended up a 46-to-40 winner.
Louisa-Muscatine (0-7; 0-4 SEISC) freshman Xander Bieri scored a free throw in the second quarter, and senior Brock Jeamby scored four in the third, but that was all the points the Falcons managed to get in those middle two frames.
The Indians (3-4; 3-2 SEISC) did enough to escape the with the win but squandered several opportunities to put the game out of reach earlier.
“We were on the verge of panic, but we didn’t,” Wapello head coach Ken Spielbauer said.
After allowing those mere five second- and third-quarter points, the Indians led 29-18, only to see the Falcons storm back in the fourth.
Wapello had moments of nice inside-out play between sophomore Maddox Griffin on the perimeter and juniors Caden Thomas and Rhett Smith down low.
Head coach Ken Spielbauer would have just liked to see more of it.
“We had an advantage inside, we just didn’t take advantage of it through most of the night,” Spielbauer said.
Griffin and Thomas each finished with 15 to lead the evening’s individual scoring.
“(The inside-out game) is very important for us,” said Spielbauer, “in the first half, we just had too many turnovers and were out of sync.”
Smith ended with seven but drew much attention from the L-M defense before ultimately fouling out.
Griffin grew more aggressive offensively as the game wore on, scoring 10 of his points in the second half, points the Indians desperately needed to put the game away.
Desperation was a feeling the Falcons grew to know as the game wore on as well, and they became more dangerous the more desperate they got.
But Wapello was also 5-of-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth which helped, especially when the Falcons got two from the charity stripe from senior Brock Jeamby to cut Wapello's lead to 37-32 with 4:14 remaining.
The fourth quarter saw junior Jared Worley hit three of his four 3-pointers for the night. He finished with 12. Junior Emmanuel Walker and Jeamby combined for 11 more in the final frame for the Falcons, but their run came up a six points short.
Walker led L-M with 13 and Jeamby matched Worley with 12, but the rest of the L-M squad combined to score only three.
“We just have to keep getting better every day,” Speilbauer said, “that going to be our goal. We’re still pretty young.
“(We spent the break) working on running our press-break. We did finish it out (tonight) but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
