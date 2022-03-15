Wapello's Griffin gets second consecutive all-state nod

For the second straight season, Wapello's Maddox Griffin has complimented a Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division player of the year with a second-team selection to the Class 1A Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state team.

Griffin's numbers as a senior matched or exceeded those of his junior year, when he went for 17.6 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game while shooting 46.4% on field goal attempts.

This season, Griffin posted per game numbers of 21 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and five steals per game along with nearly one block a contest for a Wapello team that finished 10-12 in its season under head coach Dave Griffin, Maddox's father.

Griffin was a SEISC North Division team pick as a sophomore, when he went for over 16 a game while adding around six rebounds and assists each for the Indians.

Ames senior Tamin Lipsey is this year's Iowa Mr. Basketball. The Iowa State commit ended his prep career with a 4A state championship over Johnston.

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team

Tampin Lipsey, Ames.; sr.; Josh Dix, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Trey Campbell, sr., Cedar Falls; Pryce Sandfort, jr., Waukee Northwest; Kenzie Reed, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Trey Lewis, sr., Johnston; Chase Henderson, jr., Des Moines Hoover; Cameron Fens, sr., Dubuque Hemsptead

Second team

Ryan Dolphin, sr., Pleasant Valley; Pete Moe, sr., Iowa City West; Ruot Bijiek, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Armonniey Thomas, sr., Marshalltown; Trevion LaBeaux, sr., Ames; Steven Kramer, sr., Johnston; Colby Dolphin, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jamison Gruber, sr., Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Class 3A

First team

Shawn Gilbert, sr., Central DeWitt; Cole Glasgow, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Ashton Hermann, sr., Ballard; Karl Miller, sr., Pella; Karter Petzenhauser, sr., Spencer; Colby Collison, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Brayson Laube, jr., Marion; Jacob Runyan, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes

Second team

Noah Mack, sr., Davenport Assumption; Carson Toebe, sr., Clear Lake; Kaleb Booth, sr., Carroll; Michael Kascel, sr., Independence; Dayton Davis, sr., Fort Madison; Ben Swails, sr., Clear Creek Amana; Jevin Sullivan, sr., North Polk; Joseph Bockman, sr., Decorah

Third team (local only)

Gibson McEwen, sr., Central DeWitt

Class 2A

First team

Tanner Te Slaa, sr., Boyden-Hull; Jaden Mackie, sr., Aplington-Parkersburg; Ty Van Essen, sr., Western Christian; Tate Petersen, jr., Montezuma; Lucas Lorenzen, sr., Okoboji; Bryson Van Grootheest, sr., Rock Valley; Zach Lutmer, jr., Central Lyon; Eric Mulder, sr., Pella Christian

Second team

Padraig Gallagher, jr., Dyersville Beckman; Owen Larson, so., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Adam Witty, sr., Des Moines Christian; Carter Harmsen, sr., Mid-Prairie; Derek Weisskopf, so., Williamsburg; Carson Lienau, sr., Jesup; Jacob Hargens, jr., Sioux Central; Jonovan Wilkinson, so., Roland-Story

Class 1A

First team

Austin Hilmer, sr., North Linn; Manny Hammonds, sr., Grand View Christian; Rhenden Wagaman, sr., Springville; Preston Gillespie, jr., Dunkerton; Wyatt Helming, sr., Lake Mills; Doug Taylor, jr., Mason City Newman; William Kiburis, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck; Kaden Hall, sr., English Valleys

Second team

Ben DeMeulenaere, sr., Belle Plaine; Dallas Kluender, sr., Woodbury Central; Maddox Griffin, sr., Wapello; Nash Smith, jr., North Mahaska; Tate Haughenbury, jr., North Linn; Jaixen Frost, jr., Mount Ayr; Raydden Grobe, sr., AHSTW; Casey Gardner, jr., Dunkerton

Third team (local only)

Cayden Deardorff, sr., Easton Valley

Mr. Basketball: Tamin Lipsey (Ames)

