Warren finds victory in OT at Fulton's expense 60-56

No one got time-and-a-half, but it took overtime for Warren to overcome Fulton 60-56 on December 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Fulton and Warren squared off with December 21, 2021 at Warren High School last season. Click here for a recap
