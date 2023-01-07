Wellman Mid-Prairie claims gritty victory against Camanche 57-55

A tight-knit tilt turned in Wellman Mid-Prairie's direction just enough to squeeze past Camanche 57-55 in Iowa boys basketball on January 7.

