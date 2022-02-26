Wellman Mid-Prairie routs Goose Lake Northeast 74-43

Wellman Mid-Prairie painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Goose Lake Northeast's defense for a 74-43 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Golden Hawks moved in front of the Rebels 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's shooting breathed fire to a 38-19 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at the half.
The Golden Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 53-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
