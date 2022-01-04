Wellman Mid-Prairie severs Wilton's hopes 62-51

Wellman Mid-Prairie charged Wilton and collected a 62-51 victory on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Golden Hawks made the first move by forging a 15-9 margin over the Beavers after the first quarter.
Wellman Mid-Prairie kept a 27-21 halftime margin at Wilton's expense.
The Golden Hawks' command showed as they carried a 52-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Wilton took on Anamosa on December 21 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
