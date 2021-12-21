Wellman Mid-Prairie trips Goose Lake Northeast in tenacious tussle 60-55

Wellman Mid-Prairie poked just enough holes in Goose Lake Northeast's defense to garner a taut 60-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
A half tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
There was no room for doubt as Wellman Mid-Prairie added to its advantage with a 40-35 margin in the closing period.
Recently on December 14 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a basketball game . For more, click here.
