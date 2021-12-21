 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wellman Mid-Prairie trips Goose Lake Northeast in tenacious tussle 60-55
0 comments

Wellman Mid-Prairie trips Goose Lake Northeast in tenacious tussle 60-55

{{featured_button_text}}

Wellman Mid-Prairie poked just enough holes in Goose Lake Northeast's defense to garner a taut 60-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

A half tie at 20-20 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

There was no room for doubt as Wellman Mid-Prairie added to its advantage with a 40-35 margin in the closing period.

Recently on December 14 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News