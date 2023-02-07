West Branch played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tipton during a 67-46 beating in Iowa boys basketball on February 7.

Last season, West Branch and Tipton faced off on January 25, 2022 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Tipton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie . For a full recap, click here. West Branch took on Durant on January 31 at Durant High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.