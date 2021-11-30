West Branch pounds out steady beat in win over Durant 70-67

West Branch posted a tight 70-67 win over Durant in Iowa boys basketball action on November 30.
West Branch moved in front of Durant 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
West Branch's offense pulled ahead to a 43-27 lead over Durant at the intermission.
The Bears' leverage showed as they carried a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bears withstood the Wildcats' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
