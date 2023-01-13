West Branch prevails over Durant 77-49

It was a tough night for Durant which was overmatched by West Branch in this 77-49 verdict.
Last season, West Branch and Durant faced off on November 30, 2021 at West Branch High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, West Branch faced off against Camanche and Durant took on Dyersville Beckman on January 7 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.