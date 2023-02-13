It was a tough night for Durant which was overmatched by West Branch in this 76-36 verdict.

The first quarter gave West Branch a 11-4 lead over Durant.

The Bears' offense stormed in front for a 35-20 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

West Branch jumped to a 52-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bears added to their advantage with a 24-12 margin in the closing period.

The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 70-67 game on November 30, 2021. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, West Branch faced off against Tipton . For more, click here. Durant took on Wilton on February 7 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.