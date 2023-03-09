West Des Moines Valley could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a 58-51 victory at West Des Moines Valley High on March 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley started on steady ground by forging a 5-4 lead over West Des Moines Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans constructed a bold start that built an 18-13 gap on the Tigers heading into the locker room.

West Des Moines Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 35-20 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans outpointed the Tigers 31-23 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on Feb. 28, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Dubuque Senior in a basketball game.

