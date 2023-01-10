West Liberty secures a win over Durant 70-58

West Liberty stretched out and finally snapped Durant to earn a 70-58 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.
The last time Durant and West Liberty played in a 50-39 game on February 14, 2022. For results, click here.
