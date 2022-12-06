Wilkins, Bulldogs run away from Muskies in MAC opener

The Muscatine High School boys basketball team tried to find a run like it went on in the season opener but was denied such a comeback by the Bettendorf Bulldogs.

Bettendorf ultimately took the final, 62-47, Tuesday night at Muscatine High School as both teams opened up play within the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“It’s never easy in the conference,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “Especially on the road early in the season. It’s nice anytime you can get a victory like this, but we’re focused on moving on and getting better.”

In Muscatine's first contest of the season, a 15-0 Muskie run tied Iowa City High in the contest's waning seconds, though City High would pull out a 51-50 win.

Muscatine (0-2, 0-1 MAC) sophomores Luke Wieskamp and Ralph Hoeper closed the first quarter by making 3 of 4 free throws to make it 15-14 after one.

“Our effort was there all night,” said Muscatine second-year head coach Luke Turelli. “We never waved the white flag and kept pushing.”

The teams swapped buckets in the second period, but Bettendorf (2-1, 1-0 MAC) closed the quarter on a 10-4 run to take a 34-26 lead into the halftime locker room.

Bettendorf’s lead swelled early in the third as the Bulldogs scored the first six points of the second half.

It was over the middle two quarters where Bettendorf junior Caden Wilkins did most of his damage.

“He was a tough matchup for us,” said Turelli.

Wilkins started slow in going just 1 of 3 in the first quarter, but the Bettendorf junior found his rhythm in the second frame, shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line as the Bulldogs opened up a 34-26 lead as the sides went into the halftime locker room.

“It was just situational basketball,” Clark said. “We have some returning guys who have been in that type of situation before and some other guys who haven’t.

“Credit to Muscatine, they’ve proved in the two games they’ve played that they’re not going to lay down for anybody.”

He finished with 24 points on 9 of 19 shooting from the field and also added nine rebounds and six assists, all game highs.

The Muskies led 10-4 early in the first after senior Sam Emmert’s jumper at the top of the key fell. Bettendorf would tie it at 10 on a steal and slam by senior Taydem Arguello, then take the lead on a 3-pointer by Jaden Tyler, who ended with 10 points.

Emmert finished with 11 for the Muskies, behind only sophomore Luke Wieskamp’s 14.

Wieskamp made his first three field attempts of the game, but went 3 for 7 from there on out. He also led Muscatine in rebounds with five.

With two sophomores in Wieskamp and Hoeper and one more (Kayvion Hodges) a regular part of the rotation, Turelli likes the progression he sees from his youngsters, despite the Muskies not being able to produce a win through the season’s first two games.

“They’ve done a pretty good job of limiting some of the mistakes,” said Turelli. “Obviously, Luke is a (varsity) returner, but Ralph and Kayvion have done good things for us. They’re young, so there are still a lot of things for both of them to learn. But they’ve done a great job so far.”

Muscatine travels to Clinton on Friday to continue MAC play.

“We just want to put (Bettendorf behind us now, move on and improve from it,” said Turelli.

Bettendorf 62, Muscatine 47

BETTENDORF (2-1, 1-0 MAC) -- Charlie Zimmerman 3-6 0-0 7, Spencer Del Vecchio 1-3 0-0 2, Taydem Arguello 4-9 0-0 9, Jacob Schulz 2-2 0-0 4, Caden Wilkins 9-19 4-6 24, Jaden Tyler 3-6 3-4 10, Jake Schrader 2-2 2-2 6, Ben Kerkoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 9-12 62.

MUSCATINE (0-2, 0-1 MAC) -- Aiden Lopez 0-2 1-2 1, Kayvion Hodges 2-9 2-2 6, Diamond Krayee 2-7 1-2 5, Ralph Hoeper 2-7 1-4 5, Sam Emmert 4-11 2-4 11, Luke Wieskamp 6-10 2-3 14, Michael Henderson 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 17-47 7-12 47.

BETT;15;19;14;14;--;62

MUS;14;12;9;12;--;47

3-point goals -- BETT 2-17 (Zimmerman 0-1, De Vecchio 0-2, Arguello 1-4, Wilkins 0-6, Tyler 1-3, Kerkoff 0-1); MUS 3-15 (Lopez 0-1, Hodges 0-2, Hoeper 1-4, Emmert 1-4, Wieskamp 0-3). Rebounds -- BETT 31 (Wilkins 9, Schulz 5); MUS 18 (Wieskamp 5, Krayee 4). Assists -- BETT 15 (Wilkins 6); MUS 8 (Lopez 2, Hodges 2). Turnovers -- BETT 13, MUS 9. Fouls -- BETT 17, MUS 8.

Soph. final: Bettendorf 65, Muscatine 62 (OT)