Wilton claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 55-52
Wilton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Goose Lake Northeast 55-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 11.

In recent action on December 4, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

