Wilton claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 55-52

Wilton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Goose Lake Northeast 55-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on December 4, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
