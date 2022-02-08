Wilton delivers smashing punch early to dump West Liberty 71-48

Wilton showered the scoreboard with points to drown West Liberty 71-48 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 8.
Recently on February 1 , Wilton squared up on Wellman Mid-Prairie in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
