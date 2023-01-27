 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton earns solid win over Wellman Mid-Prairie 77-65

Wilton charged Wellman Mid-Prairie and collected a 77-65 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wilton High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 20, Wilton squared off with Tipton in a basketball game. For more, click here.

