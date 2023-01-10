Wilton hustles by West Branch 84-69

Wilton called "game" in the waning moments of an 84-69 defeat of West Branch in Iowa boys basketball on January 10.
Last season, Wilton and West Branch faced off on December 14, 2021 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap.
