Wilton imposes its will on Anamosa 69-47
Wilton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Anamosa 69-47 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 14, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Anamosa took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

