Wilton makes Calamus-Wheatland walk the plank 77-49

Wilton rolled past Calamus-Wheatland for a comfortable 77-49 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Recently on December 19, Wilton squared off with Pella Christian in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.