 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilton mollywopps Tipton 71-43

  • 0

Wilton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Tipton 71-43 at Wilton High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Wilton and Tipton played in a 47-45 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Tipton took on Anamosa on January 7 at Tipton High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News