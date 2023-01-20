Wilton mollywopps Tipton 71-43

Wilton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Tipton 71-43 at Wilton High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Wilton and Tipton played in a 47-45 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Tipton took on Anamosa on January 7 at Tipton High School. For more, click here.
