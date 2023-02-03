Wilton stretched out and finally snapped West Branch to earn an 85-72 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 3.

The last time Wilton and West Branch played in a 63-34 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.

Recently on January 27, Wilton squared off with Wellman Mid-Prairie in a basketball game. For results, click here.

