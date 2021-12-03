Winning recipe: Moline broils Galesburg 77-59

Stretched out and finally snapped, Moline put just enough pressure on Galesburg to earn a 77-59 victory on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Moline a 17-13 lead over Galesburg.
Moline opened a giant 49-27 gap over Galesburg at halftime.
The third quarter gave Moline a 55-45 lead over Galesburg.
Lede AI Sports Desk
