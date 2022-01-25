 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning recipe: Taylor Ridge Rockridge broils Port Byron Riverdale 66-52
Winning recipe: Taylor Ridge Rockridge broils Port Byron Riverdale 66-52

Stretched out and finally snapped, Taylor Ridge Rockridge put just enough pressure on Port Byron Riverdale to earn a 66-52 victory at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense moved to a 28-23 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the half.

In recent action on January 17, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Port Byron Riverdale took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 18 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

