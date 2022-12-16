 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woodhull Al/Cam snatches victory over Biggsville West Central 55-47

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Woodhull Al/Cam defeated Biggsville West Central 55-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Woodhull Al/Cam and Biggsville West Central played in a 64-55 game on February 18, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 10, Woodhull Al/Cam squared off with Bushnell-Prairie City in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline hammers Rock Island 78-40

Moline left no doubt on Friday, controlling Rock Island from start to finish for a 78-40 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketb…

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News