Wyoming Midland secures a win over Tipton 56-46

Wyoming Midland stretched out and finally snapped Tipton to earn a 56-46 victory at Wyoming Midland High on December 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Wyoming Midland and Tipton faced off on December 16, 2021 at Tipton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Tipton took on Lisbon on December 1 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.