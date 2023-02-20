Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Burlington's performance in an 81-54 destruction of Clinton on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on Feb. 10, Clinton squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

