Galesburg earned its community's accolades after a 62-20 win over Geneseo for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.
The first quarter gave Galesburg a 22-2 lead over Geneseo.
The Silver Streaks opened an enormous 39-8 gap over the Maple Leafs at the half.
Galesburg roared to a 59-18 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 3-2 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Galesburg and Geneseo faced off on Feb. 4, 2022 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Galesburg faced off against Rock Island . For more, click here. Geneseo took on Quincy on Feb. 10 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap.
