Galesburg earned its community's accolades after a 62-20 win over Geneseo for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 22-2 lead over Geneseo.

The Silver Streaks opened an enormous 39-8 gap over the Maple Leafs at the half.

Galesburg roared to a 59-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Silver Streaks added to their advantage with a 3-2 margin in the closing period.

