Zoom: Rock Island leaves Rock Island Alleman in its wake 70-29

Rock Island's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rock Island Alleman 70-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Last season, Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 4, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Moline on December 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

