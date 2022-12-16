Zoom: Rock Island leaves Rock Island Alleman in its wake 70-29

Rock Island's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rock Island Alleman 70-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman faced off on February 4, 2022 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Moline on December 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap
