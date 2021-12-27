Columbus girls basketball glad to back after canceled season

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — For the Columbus Community High School girls basketball, absence really did make the heart grow fonder.
A season after not being able to field a team, the Wildcats are back on the hardwood in 2021-22, and the appreciation is palpable, especially amongst the upperclassmen who dealt with the burden of a cancelled season last winter.
"It's awesome to be back," said senior Libby White, who is third on the team in points per game at 6.2 while also grabbing over six rebounds per game. "We're a pretty well-rounded group. There's no drama, we get along ... It's just great to be able to play varsity basketball again.
"Last year was a mess. We played around eight (junior varsity) games the entire year, so there was a lot of practice, which kind of got old. This year has been a completely new world."
Columbus has even found a way to win a couple games in the process.
Sitting at 2-8 overall and 1-6 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, the Wildcats knew it would be a long road back.
"We were at a disadvantage coming into this season not having a varsity season last year," said Columbus' leading scorer, junior Sera Vela, who is putting up 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and over two steals and assists each per game through 10 games this season. "But we've tried to do what we can for our school and our community.
"Being able to go out there and show the town that we can win some games feels great."
But the program may be on the right track.
The seniors recognize the situation and are doing what they can in the short term to win games, but also recognize there are talented players within the freshmen and sophomore classes in the halls at Columbus Community, and are trying to establish a sustainable winning culture so that the Wildcats can produce more wins in the future.
"It's been great to see some of the younger girls come up, especially because (the seniors) haven't played with them before," White said. "Last year, most of our team was playing in junior high ... They've gotten way better throughout this season."
Freshman Lily Coil is second on the team in scoring, averaging 7.3 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists a contest. Further, fellow freshman Aracely Garza ranks in the top 10 in rebounds per game with a mark of 7.8, despite coming off the bench for the Wildcats in half of the 10 games played this season.
"The younger girls have really stepped and shown what they can do," Vela said. "We definitely don't take it easy on them. We practice like we play during a game, so that hopefully makes a difference."
Head coach Kasey Keltner has seen success at Columbus before.
Keltner coached the Wildcats up through the 2016-17 season, which also happened to the be last time Columbus ended a season with a .500 record or better, going 11-11 that season and 8-8 in the SEISC North. Under Keltner, the Wildcats went 16-7 (12-6 SEISC North) during the 2014-15 season.
After that, Columbus cycled through a few different coaches, but have since landed back on Keltner with hopes of rediscovering those winning ways.
In Keltner's previous stint, the Wildcats boasted several college-level players that included the likes of Kelsey Pretz going on to a successful career at Des Moines Area Community College, Bailey Stroud to Iowa Central and Shania Boyd to Mount Mercy.
Since, the Wildcats haven't experienced much success, going a combined 3-58 from the start of the 2017-18 season through the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
One of Keltner's first acts of his most recent stint as leader of the Wildcats was to give the team reminders of what it will take in order for the program to get back to its winning ways.
But he started setting the tone back over the summer.
"We did open gyms all summer and went to a team camp at Dyersville Beckman that had lots of good teams there," White said. "That experience really opened our eyes. It was like, 'This is varsity basketball.' And we've tried to maintain that level and bring energy every day."
On their practice shirts, the girls wear blue shirts with one of four words on them: compete, focus, finish and value.
Value the time together. Focus on the task at hand. Compete with maximum effort and play that way until the finish.
"Those are just key words that sort of represent what we want our program to be about," said Keltner. "We still have a lot to work on, a lot to build. The kids play hard everyday. They've made some adjustments on how to practice, that's been nice to see. Everyone has bought in, it's nice to get a couple wins, it'd be harder if we were getting beat every time and having to show back up.
"The upperclassmen set the tone, but (five of the eight players on the team) are freshmen or sophomores, so we're trying to build for the future. It's going to be a process. The second half of the season needs to be about us and how we can get better and push each other to get better every day."