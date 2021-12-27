Columbus girls basketball glad to back after canceled season

"Being able to go out there and show the town that we can win some games feels great."

But the program may be on the right track.

The seniors recognize the situation and are doing what they can in the short term to win games, but also recognize there are talented players within the freshmen and sophomore classes in the halls at Columbus Community, and are trying to establish a sustainable winning culture so that the Wildcats can produce more wins in the future.

"It's been great to see some of the younger girls come up, especially because (the seniors) haven't played with them before," White said. "Last year, most of our team was playing in junior high ... They've gotten way better throughout this season."

Freshman Lily Coil is second on the team in scoring, averaging 7.3 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals and 1.4 assists a contest. Further, fellow freshman Aracely Garza ranks in the top 10 in rebounds per game with a mark of 7.8, despite coming off the bench for the Wildcats in half of the 10 games played this season.