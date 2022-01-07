4A No. 10 North Scott proves too much for Muscatine

Kayla Fountain came off the bench to score eight while starter Hattie Hagedorn went for the same as the junior duo combined to shoot 6 of 11 from the field with three coming from 3-point range.

Senior Grace Bode led Muscatine (3-8, 2-7 MAC) with seven points on 2 of 6 shooting.

Ashlyn McGinnis added six, all coming in the opening eight minutes as the senior tried to keep the Muskies afloat.

North Scott (8-3, 7-2 MAC) was dominant on both ends, however.

The Lady Lancers’ pressure defense forced the Muskies into rushed offensive possessions while the Muskies could do little defensively to stop the inside-out action by North Scott, who assisted on 15 of its first-half field goals and ended with 18 to the two recorded by Muscatine.

"That was our goal coming into tonight," Davis said of her team's assist total. "You can't share the ball much better, I would say. We shot better from the 3-point line tonight, which makes it better, but I thought it was just a great, overall team win.