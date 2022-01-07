4A No. 10 North Scott proves too much for Muscatine

The Muscatine High School girls basketball team kept shooting, but the shots weren’t falling as the Class 4A No. 10 North Scott Lady Lancers defeated the Muskies Friday night at Muscatine High School, 57-21.
North Scott only attempted four more shots than the Muskies (49 to 45), but the Lady Lancers made 22 in the victory compared to six made by Muscatine. It only extrapolated the Muskies’ troubles that the Lady Lancers shot 7 of 22 from 3-point range while the home side was 1 of 14 from deep.
"The kids still played hard," Muscatine head coach John McBride said. "We stayed aggressive. We're just not playing as a team right now. I'll take the blame for that. We're going to try and get this thing figured out and it starts with me."
Junior Cora O’Neill led all scorers with 16 on 6 of 11 shooting. She also added three rebounds and a block while teammate Lauren Golinghorst notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while chipping in a pair of assists and three blocks.
"Lauren and Cora have brought a lot of consistency for us this year," North Scott head coach Devvin Davis said. "We talked with our starting five about them taking care of business so that our other girls that work for minutes every day and they deserve time on the court. They're awesome kids, too, so it was nice to see everybody get some time and most of them get some buckets as well."
Kayla Fountain came off the bench to score eight while starter Hattie Hagedorn went for the same as the junior duo combined to shoot 6 of 11 from the field with three coming from 3-point range.
Senior Grace Bode led Muscatine (3-8, 2-7 MAC) with seven points on 2 of 6 shooting.
Ashlyn McGinnis added six, all coming in the opening eight minutes as the senior tried to keep the Muskies afloat.
North Scott (8-3, 7-2 MAC) was dominant on both ends, however.
The Lady Lancers’ pressure defense forced the Muskies into rushed offensive possessions while the Muskies could do little defensively to stop the inside-out action by North Scott, who assisted on 15 of its first-half field goals and ended with 18 to the two recorded by Muscatine.
"That was our goal coming into tonight," Davis said of her team's assist total. "You can't share the ball much better, I would say. We shot better from the 3-point line tonight, which makes it better, but I thought it was just a great, overall team win.
"Even when our second- and third-team came in late, there wasn't any let-down, our energy was great ... I think we can be competitive against anybody we step on the court with. We have girls that can step into multiple roles. We re-assessed some things over the break, our goal was to keep getting better and the girls did that tonight."
Bode made a field goal for the Muskies at the 6:44 mark of the third quarter after North Scott took a 37-14 lead into halftime, but that made shot stood as the Muskies’ only made shot from the floor in the second half. Otherwise, Muscatine relied on five free throws for its scoring.
In the first half, the Lady Lancers made 10 more field goals (15) than Muscatine on one less attempt (28).
Jazmeriah Jones and Annie Zillig each made two and Ella Schroeder one. Jones had one in the first half as well to end with three points while those shots from the charity stripe closed the scoring for the other two Muskies.
While the score was lopsided even early on, Muscatine only committed five turnovers in the first half, but ended with 15 on the game.
Things won't get much easier anytime soon for the Muskies, as the team is scheduled to travel to MAC leader and 5A No. 11 Pleasant Valley (9-1, 8-1 MAC) on Tuesday. North Scott beat PV 46-37 back on Dec. 7.
"It's hard," McBride said. "We were getting some decent shots — we were taking quick shots — but I never want to discourage the kids from shooting the basketball. But we couldn't figure out how to stop (North Scott)."
North Scott 57, Muscatine 21
NORTH SCOTT (8-3, 7-2 MAC) -- Cora O’Neill 6-11 0-0 16, Lauren Golinghorst 5-8 3-4 13, Kayla Fountain 3-7 1-2 8, Hattie Hagedorn 3-4 0-0 8, Lexi Ward 1-4 2-2 4, Sydney Skarich 1-4 0-2 4, Mercie Hansel 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey Boddicker 1-4 0-0 2, Harmony Hansel 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Knepper 0-2 0-0 0, McKinleyToohey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 6-10 57.
MUSCATINE (3-8, 2-7 MAC) -- Grace Bode 2-6 2-2 7, Ashlyn McGinnis 3-7 0-0 6, Jazmeriah Jones 0-3 3-6 3, Mya Jansen 1-6 0-0 2, Annie Zillig 0-0 2-2 2, Ella Schroeder 0-3 1-2 1, Karly Ricketts 0-5 0-0 0, Meredith Connor 0-3 0-0 0, Brylee Seaman 0-1 0-0 0, Becca Haag 0-2 0-0 0, Avery Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Green 0-2 0-0 0, Ysabel Lerman 0-4 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Holmes 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 6-45 8-15 21.
North Scott;21;16;14;6;--;57
Muscatine;9;5;4;3;--;21
3-point goals -- NS 7-22 (Hagedorn 2-3, O’Neill 4-7, Fountain 1-4, Boddicker 0-3, Knepper 0-2, Harmony Hansel 0-1, Skarich 0-1, Ward 0-1); Muscatine 1-14 (Bode 1-2, Ricketts 0-3, McGinnis 0-1, Jansen 0-2, Jones 0-1, Connor 0-1, Seaman 0-1, Haag 0-2, Lerma 0-1). Assists -- NS 18 (Ward 4, O’Neill 3); Muscatine 2 (Jones, Bode). Rebounds -- NS 33 (Golinghorst 10, Skarich 8); Muscatine 22 (Green 4, Jones 3). Turnovers -- NS 13; Muscatine 15. Fouls -- NS 12; Muscatine 11. Fouled out -- none.