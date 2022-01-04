 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley vanquishes Clinton 61-23
Abracadabra: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley vanquishes Clinton 61-23

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 61-23 blowout at Clinton High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Spartans registered a 41-9 advantage at half over the River Kings.

