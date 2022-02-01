Abracadabra: Calamus-Wheatland vanquishes Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 67-10

Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian had no answers as Calamus-Wheatland roared to a 67-10 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. For more, click here.
