Abracadabra: Calamus-Wheatland vanquishes Wyoming Midland 59-33

Yes, Calamus-Wheatland looked superb in beating Wyoming Midland, but no autographs please after its 59-33 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Calamus-Wheatland's offense thundered to a 32-17 lead over Wyoming Midland at halftime.
Recently on January 21 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Preston Easton Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
