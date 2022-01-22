 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aledo Mercer County clips Kewanee Wethersfield in tight victory 47-41
Aledo Mercer County clips Kewanee Wethersfield in tight victory 47-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Aledo Mercer County wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-41 over Kewanee Wethersfield in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.

In recent action on January 13, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Aledo Mercer County on January 10 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

